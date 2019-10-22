Woman with outstanding warrant arrested in Enfield

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCT) A woman with an outstanding warrant out of Edgecombe County has been arrested in Enfield.

On Tuesday at 6:42 am, Enfield Police Officer Keith Lawrence stopped a vehicle for a motor vehicle violation.

Officer Lawrence made contact with the driver of the vehicle who was identified as Latoya Harris of Rocky Mount.

During the stop, Officer Lawrence discovered that Harris had an outstanding order for arrest out of Edgecombe County for failing to return rental property.

Harris was arrested on the outside warrant.

Harris was given a $2,000 bond and has a court date on November 14 in Edgecombe County.