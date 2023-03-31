KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event in Eastern North Carolina on Friday taught young girls about the agriculture industry.

According to the USDA, women accounted for 36% of US farmers in 2017. The annual “Women in Agriculture” event in Duplin County gave high school girls the information they need to pursue their dreams no matter what they are.

“This is our fourth women in agriculture event. And so, we invite all the high school students that are interested in agriculture, to come and learn about career opportunities and explore the different opportunities for them to become leaders in agriculture,” said one of the organizers of the event, Tiffany Cassell.

The event included panels, guest speakers and break-out groups.

“Students will go through different breakout groups where we have over 10, business and industries represented so they can talk to those professionals and you know, their background, as well as you know, potential career opportunities within those industries,” said Cassell.

The event lets girls know they can be leaders in the agriculture industry, too.

“I’ve been before and it’s important that we had a girl group of girls comes this year, because last year, it was a great opportunity for me, I got introduced to IFAL, which is Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders at NC State,” said one student, Allison Higgins.

Around 90 girls signed up for the event from across every high school in Duplin County.