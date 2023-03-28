Editor’s note: March is not only National Women’s Month, it’s also National Agriculture Month. WNCT is spotlighting several women in agriculture with a series of stories that you’ll see at WNCT.com through the end of the month.

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WNCT) — Lisa Chappell is the owner of a goat’s milk processing facility, FranCee Farms, in Rocky Mount. She said it is important that she is just as involved in the physical labor of the farm as her husband and son.

“I do everything from getting up at four in the morning to feed babies to birthing babies, working on tractors, building fences. You name it, I do it here on the farm,” said Chappell.

The farm started in 2016 when the Chappell family moved to Rocky Mount. They started with two goats that were meant to help maintain their land.

Since then, the operation has grown to approximately 50 goats. The goat’s milk is used to produce cheeses, milk, ice cream, body lotions, creams and candles.

Watch the video to learn more about what agriculture means to Chappell.