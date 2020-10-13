Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) benefits extended

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) In an effort to continue practicing social distancing, the USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has extended the approved COVID-19 waivers through November 22, 2020 for the WIC Program.

This extension allows many WIC services to be completed by phone. Other waivers include expanded choices for whole grains, milk, and yogurt.

Curbside and drop off services are being offered for women needing breast pumps.

Individuals, or their children, who have been certified during the past year to receive WIC, may have been automatically issued benefits on their eWIC card—and not know it.

“Pitt County staff continue to contact as many recipients as possible to make them aware that benefits have been loaded on their card,” said Robin Tant, Nutrition Program Director. “Another easy way to determine the balance is by using the Benefit app. It allows recipients to check their benefit balance, scan products on the store shelf to see if they are WIC-approved items, and view their transaction history,” shared Tant.

Individuals, who have been affected by job losses, or who do not have enough food in the home, can contact the Pitt County Health Department WIC program at 252-902-2393.

If it is more convenient, individuals can also visit www.nutritionnc.com/mywic, which will allow them to find their local WIC agency and apply.