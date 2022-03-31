NEW BERN, N.C. – As Women History Month comes to a close, the US Forest Service would like to recognize the incredible accomplishments made by a Women’s+ Advanced Fire and Fuels crew from Conservation Corps North Carolina (CCNC) that just completed their 5-months term of service.

The team cleared trails, supported prescribed burns, and improved recreation areas throughout North Carolina’s coastal national forests and parks.

On the Croatan National Forest, the seven-person team worked from January to March to remove over 300 hazard trees, improve over 2.5 miles of trails and recreation areas, as well as mark and map an improved reroute for the Neusiock Trail, clearing the way for future surveys and inspections that will move the project forward.

The benefits of this crew go beyond the land, however. The crew members themselves received the opportunity to learn, grow, and gain skills pivotal to future employment opportunities.

Allison Lincoln, the Crew Lead exemplified this when she stated, “Everyone learned a great deal about the ecosystems… a lot about the different realms of what goes on in a forest to keep it healthy… [and] challenging skills in sawing, which is something beneficial that I did not know before.” Nola Versfelt, the Assistant Crew Lead, adds, “The crew has created a lot of new space for growth as a team and as individuals.”

CCNC engages motivated young adults, ages 16-30 and Veterans up to 35, to complete challenging and impactful conservation service projects including trail construction & maintenance, habitat improvement, hazard fuel reduction, and ecological restoration. Meeting local communities’ needs through conservation service, CCNC crews expand, maintain or restore access to conserved lands so that more families can connect with the outdoors.

In return, members receive a Public Land Certificate that gives them advantages in federal hiring processes because of a partnership between CCNC, Conservation Legacy Public Land Corps, and public land managers from the National Park Service and National Forests in North Carolina.

Michael Meredith, Program Director for CCNC states, “Our Women’s+ Advanced Fire and Fuels Crew that has been serving on the Croatan National Forest this winter have all secured employment with federal agencies and cooperator groups ahead of their graduation. The U.S. Forest Service has been an invested partner towards our goal of empowering future conservation stewards in North Carolina.”

At the conclusion of their service, Croatan District Ranger Ron Hudson told crew members, “Your demonstrated professionalism, bearing, competence, confidence, and overall knowledge set the standard for future crews. Your participation in this partnership has helped increase access and improve safety in the Croatan National Forest for the public. Your actions are in keeping with the highest Forest Service traditions.” From all of us in the National Forests of North Carolina, we say a final “Thank You” to this team for a job well done.