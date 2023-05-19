KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Rainy conditions that impacted Eastern North Carolina nearly all day on Friday were enough to postpone the Down East Wood Ducks’ game with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

The game was originally slated for 7 p.m. Friday at Grainger Stadium. Instead, the two teams will play two seven-inning games starting at 4 p.m. The Mental Health Awareness Night promotion and fireworks, sponsored by WNCT, will also be moved to Saturday. The fireworks will be on display after Saturday’s second game.

Friday’s tickets can be exchanged for any other game except the July 3 one. Tickets Saturday are good for both games.