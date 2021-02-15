Work begins on North Topsail Beach’s town hall, damaged during Florence

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of North Topsail Beach is one step closer to moving back to its main hub.

The town hall has been vacant for more than two years after Hurricane Florence tore off the roof and windows. Employees and the police department have had to relocate to smaller temporary offices around the area as they wait for crews to begin remodeling the building.

Monday was the first day any construction work has been done since the storm hit Eastern North Carolina in 2018. Electricians began to work on the building’s wiring.

Town officials were hopeful to begin replacing the roof but workers were not able to because of the weather. However, the town manager Dave Gilbride is looking forward to getting things back to normal.

“For those of us who work it’s tremednous relief. I belive it’ll be a bigger relief to the residents, since they’re concerned nothing has happened in the last two or three years,” said Gilbride.

Gilbride expects to move back to the original town hall sometime in the next six months.