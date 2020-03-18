Live Now
Work expected to begin Thursday at Slocum Gate in Craven County

Courtesy of N.C. Department of Transportation

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) Contract crews in Craven County have a set a tentative work schedule to finalize construction on the bridge into Slocum Gate.

On Thursday, at 9 a.m., one lane of east or west U.S. 70 will be closed at certain times throughout the day from just north of Hickman Hill Loop Road to the light at Wal-Mart.

During the closures, contractors will complete construction work such as applying new asphalt and pavement markings.

The schedule, which is weather dependent, is as follows:

  • 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 19-20 (inside lane)
  • 7 p.m. March 20 through 5 a.m. March 23 
  • 8 a.m.-dusk March 23-26

N.C. Department of Transportation began building the overpass in August 2017 and it opened to traffic in December 2019.

It’s a $24.4 million project that is expected to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

