Work on N.C. 12 Marc Basnight Bridge to start next week

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WNCT) The N.C. Department of Transportation has scheduled work that will require lane closures and a brief full closure of the N.C. 12 Marc Basnight Bridge across Oregon Inlet next week.

On Monday around 8 a.m., the department will have a 1-mile lane closure on the high rise of the bridge.

Flaggers will be at the ends of the work zone to direct traffic.

The lane closure is expected to be in place until at least 6 p.m.

If the lane closure finishes before that time, crews will begin a moving operation to complete shoulder work, one direction at a time.

Motorists will be notified if shoulder work begins on Monday.

Crews will continue with shoulder work on Tuesday and, if needed, crews will finish work the following day.

Between 12-12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Marc Basnight Bridge is expected to be closed to traffic while NCDOT performs a mobile scan. Flaggers will again be at the ends of the work zone.

The work is weather dependent.

The department will notify the public if changes need to be made.

Motorists should use caution while driving around the work zone.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.