Work on Queen Street in Kinston is moving along, it’s set to be finished by the end of summer.

In total, 9 blocks are being re-designed.

They’re being re-paved, as well as updates to parking and trees are being added on the sidewalks with LED lights under the trees.

This multi-year project is an effort to update Kinston’s main road.

Pride of Kinston executive director Leon Steele says they’re working block by block, the hope is not to impact any downtown businesses.