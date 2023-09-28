CHOCOWINITY – Preparations are underway for work to resume next week on the U.S. 17 Business bridge over the railroad in Chocowinity.

While the N.C. Department of Transportation will keep the roadway open during the work, motorists should expect multiple traffic pattern changes, including lane closures, lane shifts, and possible flagging operations over the next several weeks. The first traffic pattern change is expected to occur on Friday ahead of work resuming Oct. 2, weather permitting.

The work on the four-lane bridge is expected to last through November.

Drivers should reduce speed within the project limits and are encouraged to use U.S. 17 Bypass as an alternate route while this work is being performed.



