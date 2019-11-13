Workshop held for service members dealing with PTSD

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The City of New Bern is surrounded by those who either currently serve or have previously served our country.

That’s why Craven Community College chose to partner with “Promise Place” for or a military-themed ‘Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder’ workshop Wednesday afternoon.

It’s no question that military roots run deep throughout Craven County.

But contrary to popular belief, PTSD is not solely linked to military members.

Kelly Taylor a counselor at Craven Community College stated that “anyone who has suffered through a traumatic life experience whether it be combat, a serious injury, natural disaster or sexual assault can be diagnosed with PTSD.”

It is for this reason that Craven Community College chose to collaborate with “Promise Place”.

“Counseling is important to all of our students so we try to make sure we have people on staff that are available to them,” said Craig Ramey, director communications at Craven Community College. We also partner with local businesses like “Promise Place” just to make sure that they can make that call and somebody will be there to answer.”

It is often challenging for a domestic violence victim to escape the cycle of abuse.

Even after they have managed to walk away, they may still suffer from flashbacks, nightmares or anxiety.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of domestic violence or is suffering from PTSD WNCT urges you to reach out to Promise Place at 770-460-1604, or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-787-3224.

Both are available 24/7.