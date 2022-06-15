KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In recognition of World Elder Abuse Day, Duplin County held a community dementia workshop Wednesday.

The event featured a simulation that gave participants an idea of what it’s like to live with dementia. Participants were given tasks to complete while being overstimulated through glasses, headphones and gloves.

“When we’re dealing with dementia, a lot of the time we’re dealing with overstimulation, as we age, we have neuropathy and different issues with our hands,” said January Brown, deputy aging director at Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging. “And our vision also ages as we get older.”

The event included a three-hour workshop that included information and resources for those in attendance.