World Autism Awareness Day 2021: Families with children on the spectrum share their story

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – April is autism awareness month. 1 in 54 children in the state of North Carolina are diagnosed with autism.

There are still stigmas surrounding autism. Many times people on the spectrum are approached with fear and misunderstanding. But families want to see equal opportunities for their children.

No two people on the autism spectrum are the same and these differences need to be embraced.

Colette Jagoda says her 30 year-old son Christopher still has trouble finding work, but he has a lot to offer.

“I feel the workplace doesn’t welcome somebody with a disability like that,” she explains. “We also need to see people in secular communities embrace those that are different and have disabilities because they have so much to offer beyond what you can see on the surface.”

Other families 9OYS spoke with shared how important it is to utilize resources that help people on the spectrum, like Aces for Autism in Greenville.

During the month of April the non profit has a goal to educate the community. Workers with the organization will go out to schools, daycares, businesses and churches to supply them with information on what autism is and ways that families can get help.

Local Resources:

Aces for Autism

Carolina Therapy Connection.