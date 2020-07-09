World War II-era boathouse for sale on North Carolina coast

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A World War II-era boathouse once used by the U.S. Navy is now being offered as a place to stay while your dream house is being built on the North Carolina coast.

The one-bedroom building is around 850 square feet (79 square meters) and is more of a bunk room, The Charlotte Observer reported.

The real estate listing says the house, built-in 1943, is about an hour from the Outer Banks and was used for crash boats and Navy crews during the war.

Inside, there’s an eat-in kitchen, living room, bunk room, and full bathroom. There’s also covered boat slips outside and what the listing describes as a “wrap-around deck great for entertaining,”

The realtor says potential buyers can live in the boat house “while building your dream home.” However, the boathouse is proving to be a tough sell. It’s been listed for more than 1,500 days.