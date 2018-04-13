Would you try a tarantula burger? Bull City Burger in Durham is offering

Are you brave enough to try a tarantula on your burger?

That’s what Bull City Burger and Brewery is offering during the month of April.

The restaurant is holding a Tarantula Raffle, where you can sign up for you chance to try the burger.

Anyone who signs up will be given a raffle ticket.

If your name is picked, you have two days to call the restaurant and claim your arachnid prize.

So what are you getting?

The Tarantula Burger is a pasture-raised North Carolina beef burger with gruyere cheese, spicy chili sauce and, of course, over-roasted tarantula.

The challenge is part of Bull City Burger and Brewery’s Exotic Meat Month, which the restaurant celebrates every April.

According to the restaurant’s website, they have served alligator, elk, python and even reindeer.

