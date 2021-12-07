Wounded Craven County deputy sheriff expected to be home for Christmas

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s some good news regarding Craven County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Zach Bellingham.

Bellingham, who was shot and severely injured at the beginning of October. is now expected to be home before Christmas after finishing therapy at a specialized facility in Atlanta.

He will be participating in a local therapy program that will assist him with his day-to-day independent living.

Bellingham’s condition has not been released for privacy reasons and it is still unknown when he will be able to return to work.