Write-in candidate for Farmville Mayor receives significant support

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

John Moores is the Mayor-Elect for Farmville, but people are still talking about the outpouring of support for a candidate who ran as a write-in.

“People wanted to send a message and they did send a message that some of the ways things were being done, and they need to be done a little bit differently. A little more transparently a little more openly to hear what other people have to say,” said Rocky Stone, a write-in candidate for Mayor in Farmville.

Because Stone decided to enter the race after the filing deadline, he ran as a write-in candidate.

“We knew that it would be very much an uphill battle,” said Stone.

Members of the community approached stone to run after another potential candidate decided not to.

“A lot of people I talked to they were shocked that he got as many as he did. You just never know. You can see all the door tags, you can see all the door hangers, but you never really know until people go to the polls,” said Jay Johnson, a Farmville resident.

Despite the loss, Stone still managed to get almost 40% of the vote for Mayor.

However, not everyone saw Stone’s campaign as legitimate.

“I was the only bona fide candidate on the ballot. I had thought about it for two years. I was not coached to do it. I was not coerced to do it,” said John Moore, Farmville’s Mayor-Elect.

Stone said he believes the votes cast for him speak for themselves.

“This is America. Once you’re on the ballot as long as you are able to be elected legally then that makes you legitimate. There were enough votes cast that evidently a lot of people in Farmville found it legitimate,” said Stone.