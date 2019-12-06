WWE pays “Tribute to the Troops” at MCAS New River

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) There was a literal Smackdown at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Friday!

The superstars from World Wrestling Entertainment came for one reason —- to tell our servicemen and women — thank you.

WWE is invading MCAS New River for the 2019 WWE Tribute to the Troops show.

For 17 years, WWE has presented WWE Tribute to the Troops, an annual holiday event taking place at different military bases around the world.

This year, for the first time ever, they focused on the Marine Corps.

One of the Marines in attendance said, “I’ve always wanted to be a part of the tribute to the troops, I never thought they would come to a base that I’m at, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, I’m super pumped, this is just awesome.”

From body slams to sharpshooters, WWE Superstar Natalya says this is the ultimate Christmas present for them and the troops.

Natalya said, “To be able to give back and perform for the marines, its more fulfilling than I can put into words, because we know we’re bringing excitement, entertainment to what can be an everyday routine.”

WWE says to look for highlights from Friday’s event in the future on WWE TV.

We do know that there are other WWE Superstars on base — at New River and Camp Lejuene doing different military outreach projects.