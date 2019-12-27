WWII Veteran 100th birthday celebration in Greenville

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) – On January 16 the Greenville Health Care Center (GHCC) will host a 100th birthday celebration for WWII Veteran Harlan Mackendrick.

Harlan specialized in logistics during the war.

After the war, he lived in Spain, where he was the manager of a shoe factory.

Harlan is quite an artist, specializing in creating art using watercolors.

He learned to kayak about three to four years ago and his closest companion is his dog, whom he adores.

With the decrease in WWII Veteran population in the Greenville area, and nationally, the GHCC believes it is valuable to honor Veterans who are still here.

The WWII Veterans provided such a great service and established patriotic character that changed the Nation.