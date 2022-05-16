BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County’s Ukrainian yard sale a few weeks ago turned out to be a huge success.

Janet Eshleman, the 94-year-old coordinator of the event, said she was able to raise $40,000 to send to Ukrainian refugees.

Eshleman said it was wonderful that the whole community came together to either volunteer or donate.

She added that she would hold another community yard sale if another worthy cause comes along.