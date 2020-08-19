YMCA President announces retirement after 31 years

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Eastern Carolina YMCA President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Shuart announced his decision to conclude his 31-year tenure effective September 12.

Shuart has served the Eastern Carolina YMCA for a total of 14 years.

“The Eastern Carolina YMCA owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to Todd for his leadership. He was able to build a solid financial foundation for our organization, while guiding it through crises ranging from Hurricane Florence to the current pandemic, and did a remarkable job in growing the Y’s presence in the community, building key programs such as our water safety partnerships, and culminating in the opening of our New River branch in Jacksonville,” said David Haidt, YMCA Board Chair. “Most importantly, Todd led our efforts to expand the Y’s work in our community and was truly devoted to the Y’s role in shaping the lives of the countless kids and other individuals served by our organization. He will be truly missed.”

Under Shuart’s leadership, the Eastern Carolina YMCA has exponentially increased fundraising efforts each year with a record breaking total of $395,500 in generated funds for the 2019 Annual Campaign.

The association’s operating budget has more than doubled as it undertook a number of new programmatic and strategic initiatives including:

Advanced volunteer recruitment, engagement, and retention;

Increased participation and outreach through swim lessons;

Expanded the Maintenance Reserve Fund;

Developed and strengthened the quality and growth of the YMCA staff;

Addition of a second branch, New River YMCA in Jacksonville, NC;

Expansion of Youth Programs; and

Successful increase of the Annual Campaign from $10,000 in 2006 to $395,500 this past year.

When Shuart became President in 2006, the Eastern Carolina YMCA had one After School Program and now spans two branches to include over 20 Before and After School Programs.

A search committee for a new President/CEO will soon be appointed.