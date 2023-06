TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday afternoon, a young boy died after drowning in a pond behind a subdivision.

The incident happened near the 90 block of Lillie Lane about six miles north of Tarboro on N.C. 33, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

After the boy was in the water, the mother jumped in to save them. The boy’s body was recovered around 6:06 p.m. by divers.

EMS assisted in resuscitating the mother, who later was transported to a hospital in critical condition.