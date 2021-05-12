Young dolphin seen caught in line at Cape Lookout National Seashore

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials from Cape Lookout National Seashore are advising boaters to be on the lookout for a young dolphin who appeared to have been caught in a line.

In a social media post from Cape Lookout National Seashore Tuesday morning, officials advised boaters in the area of the Back or Core Sound to be lookout for the dolphin with a fishing line entanglement.

Residents and boaters who see the dolphin are advised to call the stranding network at (252) 241-5119 and leave a message with details of when and where they saw along with along with a callback number.