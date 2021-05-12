Young dolphin seen caught in line at Cape Lookout National Seashore

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials from Cape Lookout National Seashore are advising boaters to be on the lookout for a young dolphin who appeared to have been caught in a line.

In a social media post from Cape Lookout National Seashore Tuesday morning, officials advised boaters in the area of the Back or Core Sound to be lookout for the dolphin with a fishing line entanglement.

Residents and boaters who see the dolphin are advised to call the stranding network at (252) 241-5119 and leave a message with details of when and where they saw along with along with a callback number.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV