Your Local Election Headquarters: Voters head out to polls for municipal election day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Across the east, today is Municipal Election Day.

Thousands are expected to head out and cast their ballots.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Greenville is one of about 40 polling locations in Pitt County.

Community members have voted at this precinct according to the Chief Judge.

One of which was Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly.

Connelly made his way out to this polling location earlier this morning.

His seat is being challenged by two candidates: Renee Boston-Hill and Demetrius Hicks.

Also in Pitt County, WNCT will be keeping a close eye on the city council and board of commissioner races.

There is also a mayoral race in the Town of Ayden.

Mayor Steve Tripp will be running against Raymond Langley.

Election officials are encouraging everyone to get out and vote.

“It’s so important because no matter what city you are in this is your time to have a voice in your local government,” said Scott Anderson, Chief Judge of Precinct 1411 A. There are fewer people that vote in these elections, so your voice is heard probably even louder than other times.”

In addition to Greenville, there are also mayoral races in Jacksonville, Washington, Cape Carteret, and Pine Knoll Shores.

Keep in mind you do have to go to your assigned polling location to vote.

Polls will close tonight at 7:30.