Your Week Ahead – July 14, 2019

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)

In 2020, North Carolina voters will be required to provide photo ID before they vote.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections is working to prepare voters in the East for the upcoming change.

The State Board of Elections will hold voter ID educational seminars in all 100 counties

The Pitt County seminars will be on Monday at 2:00 PM at the Agriculture Center, located at 403 Government Circle in Greenville, and at 7:00 PM at the Alice Keene Center Conference Room, located at 4561 County Home Road in Greenville.

Voter educational seminars will also be held in Beaufort County on Monday, at 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM, at the Beaufort County Board of Elections Office, located at 1308 Highland Drive, Suite #104, in Washington.

Attendees at each seminar will also receive information about voting options, including absentee-by-mail, one-stop early voting and election day voting.

The seminars are free and open to the public.

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally at Minges Coliseum on the ECU campus on Wednesday at 7:00 pm.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis to those who sign up on the campaign website.

