Your Week Ahead: October 13, 2019

East Carolina University is celebrating the rich heritage of the indigenous people of North America.



ECU organizations will honor Native Americans and their shared history and culture, during an event on Monday from noon to 6 p.m. at the ECU Student Center.

Many counties in the East are still recovering from Hurricane Florence.

The New Bern Convention Center is set to reopen Tuesday after damage from the storm.

Damaged flooring, lights and wiring have been repaired. Workers also expanded the veranda.

ECU Career Services will host two career fairs on Wednesday at the Greenville Convention Center.



The Engineering, Technology, and Management Career Fair will be from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

The Job and Internship Fair for all majors is from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Students and alumni will have the opportunity to connect with more than 150 local and national employers recruiting for internships, and part-time and full-time positions.

On Thursday, there will be on-campus interviews with students who attended the career fairs.

In-person early voting for the November municipal elections starts Thursday and ends on October 31.

If you missed the regular voter registration deadline you can register and vote during the one-stop early voting period.