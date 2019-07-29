Your WNCT Week Ahead: Events Across Eastern N.C.

See what important events are happening this week in Eastern North Carolina in WNCT’s This Week Ahead!”

The Greenville Housing Authority will meet on Monday at the Central Housing Authority office on Broad Street, to discuss their mission to promote safe and sanitary public housing in the city.

Pitt Community College is set to break ground on the future site of the Eddie & Jo Allison Smith Center for Student Advancement.

The new facility will have large classrooms, conference rooms, a student scholarship office, and space for the college’s women’s resources center and veterans affairs program.

The college says this new space will improve the overall student experience.

The groundbreaking is set for 2 PM Monday at the corner of Reedy Branch Road and Warren Drive.

Several environmental organizations will host a business networking and social event in Beaufort to fight offshore drilling.

Event organizers include the Surfrider Foundation, Crystal Coast Waterkeeper, Sierra Club and Citizens Protecting the Atlantic Coast.

The mixer allows business leaders and community members to stand against oil and gas development off North Carolina’s coast.



The Surfrider Foundation says this threatens state infrastructure, wildlife, and citizens’ health.

The “Spills Happen Business Mixer” is on Monday at 6:00 p.m. at the Cru Wine Bar.

And WNCT’s living local series wraps this week with 3 new stops.



This week we’re making stops in Pamlico, Lenoir, and Beaufort counties.



Throughout the month of July, the 9 On your Side team is hitting the road telling stories about what makes cities and towns in East N.C. so special.