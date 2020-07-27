Youth summer camp aims to give back to small towns

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Small Town Missions Farmville is one of the many programs hosted by The Refuge of Eastern North Carolina.

The Refuge is a faith-based group where campers provide free service to small-town businesses and locals. Beginning July 27, the camp nearly 40 middle and high school-aged campers work in the Farmville and Greene County areas.

These camps range from day camp to overnight camp, depending on the campers ages.

The week of August 2 is The Refuge’s last camp of the summer. Elementary students will learn archery, canoeing, fishing, swimming, and more.

