Zooming around with Zoe: Mt. Etna

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In North Carolina, we’re used to hearing about natural disasters like tornadoes, flooding and even the occasional earthquake. But, on the other side of the world in Italy, they’re dealing with a very different disaster — an active volcano.

Located near the east coast of Sicily, Mt Etna is Europe’s most active volcano. It has the longest recorded history of eruptions, dating back to 1500 BC. Since then, scientists believe the volcano has erupted about 200 times, with NASA saying it’s been in a state of eruption since 2011.

Since February of this year, there have been 13 explosion events and counting. Scientists anticipated this activity for over a year, and at 4 p.m. on Feb. 16, , the great eruption officially began. This event only lasted two hours, but continued to occur every 30-40 hours over the next couple of weeks.

The eruptions created dust plumes that spread over the ocean and coated nearby cities in ash. By March 3, Mt Etna was looking at its 9th event in just 15 days! Between March 12-15, the 12th and 13th eruptions occurred, with no sign of it stopping anytime soon.

There’s nothing unusual about the Mt Etna eruptions, but the intensity of these explosions wowed those who saw them. At times, lava soared almost a mile high. While it may seem scary, other than thick ash causing the nearby airport to close down, there was very little serious damage or disruption.

Good news for Eastern North Carolina: we don’t have to deal with volcanoes and won’t have to anytime soon.