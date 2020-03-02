Skip to content
WNCT
Greenville
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
North Carolina
Crime Tracker
National
Washington-DC
Coronavirus
Border Report Tour
World
Politics
Video
WNCT9 News App
Top Stories
International Women Build Week 2020 teams up with Habitat for Humanity
Top Stories
Jacksonville police: 71-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash
U.S. death toll climbs to 6 as viral crisis eases in China
Man arrested for bomb threats against Collins Aerospace in Wilson
What to know ahead of Super Tuesday
Weather
Interactive Radar
7 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Alerts
Hurricane Center
Boating Forecast
Closings Login
Radar & Satellite
Closings
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Precision Cast
Weather School/Weather Kids
Submit Weather Pictures
Download Weather App
Sports
ECU Pirates
High School
Touchdown Friday
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
Japan 2020
Features
Online Originals
Greenville’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Minuto a Minuto en ENC
Let’s Craft
Contests
Circulars
On Your Side
School Watch
Pawsitive Pet Page
People and Places
Positively Carolina
Consumer Watch
Buy Local
Health Watch
A Loving Home
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Calendar
Better Business Briefs
Southern Stars
CW
Livestream
WNCT Now
Live Events
The Download
Station Info
Work for us
Meet the Team
Contact us
Alexa
TV Schedule
Advertise with us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
Masters Report
PHOTOS: Remembering Tiger’s magical 2019 at The Masters
With steady play, Scottie Scheffler going places in a hurry
Looking Back: Tiger lands the green jacket
Video
Woods to skip first World Golf Championship of the year
Players Championship raises purse to $15 million
More Masters Report Headlines
Changes to Hall of Fame and a quick entry for Tiger Woods
Nicklaus turns 80 and remains a part of golf’s conversations
Junior Golf Video
Junior Golf - Missouri
Video
Junior Golf - Colorado
Video
Junior Golf - Columbus, GA
Video
Junior Golf - Monroe
Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds