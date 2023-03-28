EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The strongest field in Augusta National Women’s Amateur history has arrived at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, the only golf course in the world co-designed by Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player, who combined to win 13 green jackets.

Tuesday’s practice round began at 9:00 a.m. ahead of Wednesday’s first round of competition. Since 2019, the event has been held the week before the Masters Tournament and serves as the official beginning of tournament-related activities in the Augusta area.

The 72 player field includes the top 45 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Tsubasa Kajitani of Japan plays her stroke from the No. 5 tee during a practice round prior to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Rose Zhang of the United States plays her stroke from the No. 12 tee prior to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden plays a tee stroke on the No.11 tee during a practice round prior to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

“It’s a huge honor to be even invited to play the Augusta National Women’s Amateur,” University of Georgia senior Jenny Bae said prior to her first ANWA appearance in 2022. She returns for 2023.

Defending champion Anna Davis teed off from the No. 1 tee at 9:46 a.m.. She became the youngest ANWA champion in 2022, and seeks to become the first back-to-back champion just weeks after winning the Sage Valley Junior Invitational in Graniteville.

“I feel like earlier in the week I was putting more pressure on myself,” Davis said after Tuesday’s practice round. “I don’t know. Once you’re here you’re like, okay, I’m just going to enjoy myself. It’s a pretty golf course. Playing good golf with good people. Just enjoy the experience.

The 2023 field also includes 2021 champion Tsubasa Kajitani, who returns after taking a break from the game in 2022. She teed off of No. 1 tee in the second group of the day at 9:12 a.m. Rose Zhang, a sophomore at Stanford University and the world’s No. 1 ranked amateur, teed off of No. 10 tee at 10:44 a.m. She is making her fourth ANWA appearance as one of four Cardinal golfers in the field.

“I think that just being able to participate and play here is already an honor in itself,” Zhang said prior to her third appearance. “Just being able to win and put your name on that trophy, I think that it’s something that you will obviously remember for a lifetime. That would be clearly amazing.”

The field includes participants from 20 different countries and 31 different colleges and universities. Five schools have three representatives: Duke, Florida State, LSU, Stanford and Wake Forest.

After Tuesday’s practice, rounds one and two will be played at Champions Retreat Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, the entire field will play at practice round at Augusta National Golf Club before the top-30 plus ties compete in the final round at Augusta National on Saturday.

For groupings and tee times, click here.

This story will be updated throughout the day.