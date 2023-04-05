AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Wednesday at Augusta National Golf Club marks the eve of the 87th Masters Tournament.

The field will begin the day with an opportunity to play a final practice round before every stroke counts. It represents one more chance to play the new-look No. 13, lengthened by 35 yards prior to this year’s tournament.

“You obviously don’t really have a chance to turn the corner as much as people did in the past and have a short iron, right,” said Jon Rahm, the 2021 U.S. Open champion and No. 3 ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking. “I’ve been able to hit an 8-iron there into the green and obviously that’s a huge advantage. I think they just wanted it to play the way it’s meant to be played. It kind of gets to a point that 11 being a par 4 being longer than 13, it’s a bit odd.”

“I think you’re going to see a lot more lay-ups, obviously. If you don’t quite hug the left side you’re going to have such a long iron in that a lot of people who choose to lay up. But there’s still going to be a risk, more so risk/reward aspect to it, because if you hit the green and give yourself an eagle chance, it’s going to matter a lot more maybe than it did in the past.”

Jon Rahm of Spain plays a stroke from the No. 12 tee during practice round 3 at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Wednesday morning also brings the annual news conference by the Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament Fred Ridley, which begins at 11 a.m. in the Interview Room.

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament during a press conference prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, November 11, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Golf Club)

Wednesday afternoon will see a renewal of the Par-3 Contest, a Masters week tradition since 1960. This year patrons will get their first look at the newly-renovated course.

General view of the Par 3 Course at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, March 20, 2023.

View from behind the green of the No. 1 hole on the Par 3 Course at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, March 19, 2023.

The No. 5 hole on the Par 3 Course at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, March 19, 2023.

The green of the No. 2 hole on the Par 3 Course at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, March 3, 2023.

The No. 3 hole with Azaleas in the foreground on the Par 3 Course at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Aerial view from behind the tee of the No. 13 hole at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, March 24, 2023.

The No. 4 hole green on the Par 3 Course at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Live coverage can be seen here from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. and on ESPN from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

This story will be updated throughout the day.