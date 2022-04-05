GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina alum and current PGA professional Harold Varner III is one of 90 individuals that will play in the 2022 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club (par 72, 7,240 yards).

The four-day will get underway Thursday, April 7 with tee times beginning at 8 a.m. (ET) and running through Sunday, April 10. Varner III tee’s off at 1:08 p.m. (ET) on Thursday and will be paired with Sergio Garcia and Thomas Pieters.

Varner III, a four-year letterman for ECU from 2009-12, posted a pair of tournament wins as a Pirate. The 2012 Conference USA Player-of-the-Year selection, he also tallied 10 top 5 and 18 top 10 finishes while sporting a 72.4 career stroke average in 42 events (123 rounds). The Gastonia, N.C. native currently holds the school record for lowest 36-hole (13-under/131) and 54-hole (20-under/196) stroke totals both coming at the 2010 ODU/OBX Collegiate.

Ranked 40th in the world and standing 73rd in the FedEx Cup standings, Varner III has played in 11 tour events this year making six cuts and earning one top 10 placement (tied for sixth at The Players Championship). He owns a 69.7 stroke average (31 rounds) and won the 2022 Saudi Arabia event in the most dramatic way possible, holing a 91-foot eagle putt for a one-shot victory over Bubba Watson. Since turning pro in 2012, he has played in 177 career tour events making 112 cuts with 14 top 10 finishes, including a share of second at the RBC Heritage during the 2020-21 season.

The Masters events begin on Wednesday, April 6 with the annual Par 3 Contest which will start at 12 noon and can be seen on ESPN+ (12 noon-3 p.m.) and ESPN (3-5 p.m.). First and second-round action can be viewed on ESPN from 3-7 p.m. (ET), while third-round play on Saturday (3-7 p.m.) and final round action Sunday (2-7 p.m.) will be on CBS.

VARNER III AT EAST CAROLINA (2009-12)

2010-12: Three-time NCAA Regional Participant

2010: Second-Team All-Conference USA

2011-12: First-Team All-Conference USA

2011-12: PING Award Winner

2012: Conference USA Player-of-the-Year

2012: NCAA Championship Participant

SCHEDULE OF MASTERS EVENTS

Wednesday, April 6: Par 3 Contest – 12 noon (ET) – televised on ESPN+ and ESPN

Thursday, April 7: Round 1 – 8 a.m. (ET) – televised on ESPN (3-7:30 p.m.)

Friday, April 8: Round 2 – 8 a.m. (ET) – televised on ESPN (3-7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 9: Round 3 – TBA – televised on CBS (3-7 p.m.)

Sunday, April 10: Round 4 – TBA – televised on CBS (2-7 p.m.)