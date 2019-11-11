Community members in Pitt County plan to honor veterans

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Various Veteran’s Day ceremonies are scheduled across Pitt County Monday.

One of which is taking place in Town Common in Greenville.

Local veterans plan to share their thoughts and stories about the day. Mayor P.J. Connelly and Congressman Dr. Greg Murphy are also expected to be in attendance.

One veteran says being a part of this ceremony is very special.

“In the state of North Carolina, we have about 800 thousand veterans out of the 20 million we have in the country,” said Jim Hooker, local veteran. “It is really important that we honor veterans on this day.”

Hooker spent 20 years in the Navy. He toured along the South China Sea during Vietnam.

“It is a way to say ‘Thank you’ to the veterans and perhaps even more importantly to the families, and all those who either lost a veteran or lost somebody to war, or have supported those who have come back, who have been seriously injured as a result of their service to the country,” said Hooker.

The ceremony in Town Common will begin at 11 a.m. and end at noon.

Also in Pitt County, there is a Veteran’s Day event scheduled in Ayden. It will take place at the Veteran’s Memorial Park located on Fourth St. The event will start at 1 p.m. and end at 3 p.m.

There is also a Veteran’s Day ceremony in Winterville. The town will be hosting the 20th annual ceremony today at 2 p.m. It will take place in front of the public safety building located at the corner of Railroad St. and Main St. The event is open to the public.