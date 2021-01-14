Five area students among semifinalists for 2021 Military Child of the Year awards

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WNCT) — Five area high school students are among the national semifinals in Operation Homefront’s 2021 Military Child of the Year award.

Nominees are chosen for the branches of the military: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Nominees for Space Force are being recognized for the first time.

Cameron Davis, 17, of Jacksonville, is being recognized in the Marine Corps along with Tatihana Loya, 17, of Swansboro, Michayla Wittner, 17, of Jacksonville, and Jake Alchin, 17, of New Bern. Davis is also a nominee for Military Child of the Year Award for Innovation.

The other nominee from this area is Alessandra Besachio, 16, of Hubert (Navy).

The five are part of 95 military children from around the U.S. and overseas who have advanced as semifinalists. The campaign is hosted by Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families. This is the 13th year of the program.

Finalists for this year’s branch awards will be selected in February by a panel of independent, volunteer judges and the innovation finalists will be selected by award sponsor Booz Allen Hamilton, a global technology and management consulting firm. The final eight award recipients will be announced in March and each will receive $10,000, a laptop, and other donated gifts.

Seven Military Child of the Year® Award recipients will represent each branch of the armed forces and are selected for their excellence in scholarship, volunteerism, leadership, and extracurricular activities.

The eighth award is the Military Child of the Year Award for Innovation presented by Booz Allen Hamilton. This award goes to a military child who has designed a bold and creative solution to address a local, regional, or global challenge. The Military Child of the Year Award for Innovation recipient will work virtually with a team of employees from Booz Allen Hamilton who will provide project support.

The following are all the 2021 Military Child of the Year® Award semifinalists by service branch. Semifinalists for the 2021 Military Child of the Year® Award for Innovation are also designated:

More information about the Military Child of the Year® Awards is available at http://www.militarychildoftheyear.org.