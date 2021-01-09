Pentagon begins process to rename bases like Fort Bragg due to Confederacy link

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) — The Defense Department is taking the first steps to eventually rename bases honoring leaders of the Confederacy. That includes Fort Bragg in Fayetteville.

Congress voted last Saturday to override President Trump’s veto of the defense bill. One part of that measure called for renaming bases like Fort Bragg. Friday, acting Defense Sec. Chris Miller appointed the first members of a commission to identify the military assets to be renamed and how to do it.

One of those named is Anne G. Johnson of North Carolina.

INBOX: The Pentagon is moving ahead with renaming bases named for Confederate leaders pic.twitter.com/JgHfXQcHBM — Jared Keller (@jaredbkeller) January 8, 2021

New names must be approved and paid for by Congress by 2024.