5 en Español: Eastern AHEC to host Summer 2019 Interpreter Series

Minuto a Minuto en ENC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With a growing population of Spanish speaking people in the U.S., the medical industry is looking for ways to expand their interpreter services.

WNCT’s Dalisa Robles talked with Daniel Holcombe, the series faculty of this Summer Interpreter Series at Eastern Area Health Education Center (AHEC).

Starting next month they are going to provide four levels focusing on providing interpreter services. 

For more information on the Summer series click here.

To have the schedule of the series click here to download the brochure.

Click on the video to learn more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV