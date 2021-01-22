Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies at age of 86

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 02: Hall of Famer Hank Aaron throws out the ceremonial last pitch at Turner Field to Bobby Cox after the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Detroit Tigers at Turner Field on October 2, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron Hank Aaron has died at the age of 86, according to NBC Sports.

Aaron was born in 1934.

The news comes just weeks after Aaron made headlines by taking the coronavirus vaccine in an effort to send a message to Black Americans that the shots are safe.

Getting vaccinated “makes me feel wonderful,” Aaron told The Associated Press. “I don’t have any qualms about it at all, you know. I feel quite proud of myself for doing something like this. … It’s just a small thing that can help zillions of people in this country.”

Rolling up their sleeves to take the first of two doses, Aaron joined former U.N. Ambassador and civil rights leader Andrew Young and former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Louis Sullivan, their spouses and several other civil rights leaders who received the shots in a brand-new health clinic at the Morehouse School of Medicine.

Young said he recruited Aaron and his wife, Billye Suber Aaron, to get their shots with him and Sullivan, who founded the medical school a half-century ago and later joined the Cabinet of President George H.W. Bush. The Aarons, for their part, have given more money to the medical school than the slugger made in his last five years of playing baseball, Young observed.