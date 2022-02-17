Money Matters: Alternative Savings Accounts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) -- Many American retirees are looking to age in place, while others who have bid adieu to the workplace are seeking new locales. With no shortage of choices, how do they decide?

Some ways to narrow down the list include moving closer to grandkids or settling in a vacation spot that has generated family memories over the years. Folks who get the blues from high taxes and cold weather can find plenty of tax-friendly, warmer places to establish new roots. Those who want to stay active with outdoor recreation or by playing golf have their pick of communities near manicured club courses and the great outdoors.