Money Matters: Choosing a Small Business Credit Card

CAMERON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged in a drive-by shooting in which his brother died of a a gunshot wound to the head, a sheriff’s office said.

Nexstar's WNCN reports the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who lives on N.C. Highway 27 west in Cameron reported that her house was shot at from a passing car at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, news outlets reported. The five people inside the home at the time of the shooting were not injured, the sheriff’s office said.