Money Matters: Saving for Retirement

COVE CITY, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation wants to hear from the public regarding a bridge replacement project in Craven County.

The department proposes to replace the bridge on Cicero Riggs Road over Grape Creek in Cove City. For details, including maps and visualizations, visit the project website.

Now through March 4, the public is encouraged to submit feedback about the project by:

People may use the email address and phone number above to also ask questions.

People who may require any accommodations under the American with Disabilities Act to participate should contact Senior Public Involvement Officer Tony Gallagher at magallagher@ncdot.gov or 919-707-6069.