Money Matters: Savings Made Simple #2

KINSTON, N.C. – Small, women-owned and disadvantaged business owners wanting to learn how to compete for state transportation contracts are invited to attend a free workshop Feb. 19 in Lenoir County.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is hosting another round of informational meetings aimed at disadvantaged businesses enterprises, which include small businesses and those companies run by minorities or women. Many small businesses may not be familiar with the letting and award process and how to become prequalified as a subcontractor.

The NCDOT is looking for more companies that can perform contract work such as mowing, roadside litter pickup, snow removal, traffic control, road construction and maintenance.

The in-person workshop will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the NC Division 2 Headquarters at 2815 Rouse Road Extension in Kinston.

The department will adhere to COVID safety protocols such as social distancing and face coverings during the workshop.

Any business owner or representative wishing to attend should RSVP with Mary Margaret Herring at 252-775-6100 or mmherring@ncdot.gov. In addition, reporters are welcome to come to the workshop and interview people.

The NCDOT’s Chief Engineer’s Office and the department’s Office of Civil Rights began organizing the quarterly outreach events last year for disadvantaged business enterprises. To learn more about the disadvantaged business enterprise outreach initiative, visit this NCDOT page.