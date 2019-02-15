2 convicted in connection to armed robbery at New Bern KFC

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Two people have been convicted of an armed robbery reported at a KFC in New Bern in February, District Attorney said.

District Attorney Scott Thomas announced that in Craven County Superior Court Detarrio Nelson, 22, and Marvin Berry, 16, both of New Bern, were convicted of felony charges arising out of the robbery of the KFC restaurant on Neuse Boulevard in New Bern in February 2019.

The pair entered guilty pleas before presiding Superior Court Judge R. Kent Harrell, just before their cases were called for jury trials.

On February 13 shortly after 11:00 p.m., the New Bern Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting the robbery of the KFC in progress.

The caller reported that a masked gunman forced an employee into the store at gunpoint, then forced the employee into the office, where the gunman stole cash from the safe.

Officers arrived and said they saw one person, with a mask and holding a gun and bags, leaving the store.

Officers ordered him to drop the weapon, which he did, and they arrested him.

The gunman was identified as Detarrio Nelson, a former employee who had recently been fired, police said.

According to witness statements, a second suspect was seen fleeing the scene when 911 was called.

With the help of CEMC campus police, that second person was identified as Marvin Berry.

In a later interview, Berry admitted that he knew Nelson had a gun, and that Berry was supposed to act as lookout, and that they had discussed the robbery earlier at a family member’s house.

Police said that Berry was also a former employee who had been recently fired.

Both defendants knew the store’s closing procedures, and where the store’s money was located.

Nelson, who had no prior convictions, pleaded guilty to all charges against him: robbery with a dangerous weapon; second-degree kidnapping; conspiracy to commit robbery; and possession of a stolen firearm.

He was sentenced to up to seven years in prison.

Berry, who also had no prior convictions, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and to an unrelated charge of common law robbery occurring just months after he turned 16 years old.

He was sentenced to up to 3.5 years in prison, however, in light of his age, the judge included a provision whereby Berry can earn up to 10 months off of his sentence if he successfully completes a series of rehabilitation, education, and behavioral programs while in the Division of Adult Correction.

If Berry fails to complete those programs, he will serve the entire sentence imposed by the Court.

PREVIOUS:

