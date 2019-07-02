1 arrested, 1 wanted after traffic stop on U.S. 70

A Wilmington man has been arrested and deputies are still looking for a Florida man on drug charges after a traffic stop on U.S. 70.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team (CIT) conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 70 Highway near the Cover City exit on June 26.

During the traffic stop, deputies said they located approximately 24 pounds of marijuana.

During the investigation, deputies arrested Bryan Martinez, 18, of Wilmington.

Martinez was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies are trying to locate Wu Zheng, 36, of Florida, who is wanted for felony trafficking in marijuana.

If you have any information contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.

