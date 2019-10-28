1 arrested, 1 wanted in firearm larceny reported at residence in Winterville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested and deputies are looking for another suspect involved in firearm larceny reported at a Winterville residence.

On October 23, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Irish Lane in Winterville due to reported larceny.

Between October 17 and 21 the victim had workers inside his home doing some contracted remodeling.

On October 22 the homeowner discovered multiple guns missing.

The investigation led to two subcontractors.

Records were located showing that one of the two had pawned some jewelry at J&W Pawn in Farmville on October 22.

The deputy determined that the jewelry was also from the residence on Irish Lane.

As the investigation continued, further evidence was located and seized as proof of the suspects being involved in the thefts.

Warrants were obtained for Joshua Jordan Hixon, 23, of Walstonburg.

Hixon was arrested on October 23 and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center.

He was charged with:

Nine countrs of felony larceny of a firearm

Misdemeanor larceny

Felony obtaining property by false pretense

Hixon remains in custody under a $105,000 bond.

Warrants were also obtained for Juan Martínez, 24, of Farmville, for:

Nine counts felony larceny of a firearm

Misdemeanor larceny.

Evidence suggests that Martínez has fled to avoid prosecution.

Martínez was last seen driving a base model extended cab Chevy 1500 truck with a large orange-colored tuff box toolbox on the bed.

Deputies believe Martínez may be hiding in Pitt, Greene, Wayne, or Lenoir counties.