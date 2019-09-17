1 arrested after seizure of drugs, firearm at Rocky Mount hotel

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after officials said he had contraband and an unsecured firearm close to a child.

On Monday around 8:00 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Patrol Division Platoon “A” executed a search warrant due to numerous narcotic complaints at the American Express Inn at 307 Mosley Court in Rocky Mount.

Officials said that a search of room # 221 revealed multiple dosage units of heroin that were packaged for sale, multiple baggies of “crack” cocaine packaged for sale, powder cocaine that was packaged for sale, and a Hi-Point .380 handgun.

James Otis Davis Jr., of Rocky Mount, was the only adult occupant in the room who was accompanied by his young child, officials said.

Officials said that the contraband and the unsecured firearm was in close proximity to the child.

Davis was taken into custody without incident.

The child was turned over to a responsible family member.

Davis was charged with one count of felony possession of cocaine, one count of felony possession of heroin, one count of maintain dwelling for controlled substance, one count of misdemeanor child abuse, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of firearm by convicted felon, one count of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, and one count of possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin.

He was arrested and sent to the Nash County Detention Center with a $100,000 bond.