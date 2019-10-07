1 charged after complaints of illegal sales from Rocky Mount residence

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been charged after deputies responded to complaints of illegal liquor and narcotics sales from a residence in Rocky Mount.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said that last Thursday, the narcotics and ABC units executed a search warrant on a residence on Shearin Street in Rocky Mount.

The search warrant stemmed from numerous complaints of illegal liquor and narcotics sales from the residence.

Deputies and detectives said they recovered two firearms, one of which was stolen.

They seized cocaine, drug paraphernalia, 20 cases and 55 assorted bottles and cans of beer, a bar, tip jar, seating booth, and refrigerator.

Marquez Jaquan Staton was charged with maintaining a dwelling for sale/storage of narcotics and sale/possession for sale of alcohol.