GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Goldsboro Police Department arrested one person after a girl was brought into a Goldsboro emergency room deceased Thursday. Another boy also appeared in the emergency room with injuries consistent with child abuse, the Goldsboro Police Department said.

On Thursday shortly before 3 p.m., officers responded to a report of a child death at UNC Health Wayne. The 4-year-old girl was pronounced deceased and was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh for an autopsy on Friday.

The autopsy determined that the 4-year-old died of multiple blunt-force trauma. Police originally said the girl was five years old, but has since corrected her age to four.

Additionally, during the investigation, a 5-year-old boy was discovered with multiple injuries. He was taken to UNC Health Wayne where he received treatment and was released. Police said the boy lived in the same house as the deceased girl, police said.

Umoja Jihad Bryant, 32, was developed as a suspect and was charged on Friday with first-degree murder and child abuse in the death of the 4-year-old girl. They were also charged with child abuse of the 5-year-old boy.

They received no bond for the murder charge and a $1 million bond for the child abuse charges. Bryant will appear in court on Monday.