1 dead, 1 at burn center after large fire at NC campground building

LAWNDALE, N.C. (WBTV) – Firefighters responded to a large fire at a campground at Brackett Cedar Park in Cleveland County Sunday morning.

Polkville Fire Department reports that heavy fire broke out in a building at the campground around 9:30 a.m.

At least eight fire departments from Cleveland and Burke County responded to help control the flames on Casar Road in Lawndale.

According to the Cleveland County fire marshal, one occupant of the building died. Another occupant was transferred to a burn center for treatment.

Departments are currently using rural water supply. As of 3 p.m. some units were still on scene to monitor hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to officials.

Heavy flames and smoke were visible in the area. The right wall of the structure on fire was seen collapsing on video captured at the scene.

No names have been released at this time.